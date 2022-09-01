Former Tipperary minor and U21 boss offered Laois senior hurling role

Former Tipperary minor and U21 hurling manager Willie Maher has been offered the chance to become Laois senior hurling manager after a meeting of the Laois county board which was held on Tuesday night last.

The Ballingarry man, who led the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory back in 2012, has been offered the role on an initial two-year term, with the option of a further year should Maher impress.

Maher, who was a candidate for the Tipperary top job in the last few years after both Liam Sheedy and Colm Bonner vacated their roles, had been in charge of the Cuala hurlers in recent years and who is currently the boss in Bennettsbridge, would be looking to bring the O'Moore county back into Liam McCarthy next year, after their relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup earlier this year.

Laois have been in the hunt for a new manager since that relegation loss to Antrim, with former boss Seamus "Cheddar" Plunkett stepping down from the role last June after his second stint in charge.

Should Maher take the job, he would be the fourth Tipperary man to take charge of an intercounty team for the 2023 season, with Liam Cahill (Tipperary), Darragh Egan (Wexford), and Darren Gleeson (Antrim) all at the helm of different Liam McCarthy hurling counties.

Maher is expected to let the Laois county board know his decision by the weekend.