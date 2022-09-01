Date announced for start of work on upgrade of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir

Work is scheduled to start on the upgrade of the N24 road running through Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, September 19 with traffic management measures set to be put in place that day.

This Carrick-on-Suir N24 Pavement Scheme to rehabilitate the road surface and install a series of road safety measures extends along the N24 through Carrick on Suir.

It commences at the Tipperary/Kilkenny County boundary to the east and terminates at the 50kph Speed Limit at the western side of the town. The scheme passes through Three Bridges, Tinvane, Beech Avenue, Pill Road, Greenside South, O’Mahony Avenue, Well Road and Clonmel Road.

The plan of works for the Carrick-on-Suir N24 Pavement Scheme is to commence at the East gateway on the Kilkenny side and will include traffic management measures on Monday, September 19.

Glas Civil Engineering, the contractor for the project, said it carried out a general letter drop throughout the scheme last week and will carry out more localised information sharing as the works progress.

Where possible Glas said it will remove traffic islands and use hard shoulders to maintain two-way traffic. However this is only possible in a limited number of locations.

"The project team aims to be as transparent as possible and minimise disruption as much as possible," said a Glas spokesperson.