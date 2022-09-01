Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 1

Audrey Florence THOMPSON

Kilmore Stud, Golden, Tipperary

August 31st 2022, peacefully at home, in her 96th year. Very sadly missed by her cousins, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Service of Thanksgiving in The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, John Street, Cashel on Friday at 2pm followed by interment in Athassel Graveyard, Golden.

John STAPLETON

Mantlehill, Golden, Tipperary

August 25th 2022, suddenly but peacefully in Lanzarote. John, beloved son of the late Mick & Kitty and brother of the late Micheál and Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Mary (Enright), sons Michael and Shane, daughters-in-law Christine and Claire, grandchildren Sophia, Carrie and Faye, sisters-in-law Mary, Maura and Anne, brother-in-law Pat, nephews Oliver, Frank and Patrick, nieces Catherine and Una, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends at home and in Lanzarote.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later

Aidan O'Sullivan

Hayestown, Clonard, Wexford / Templemore, Tipperary

Former Principal of Kilmore National School and Co-founder of the CBS Wexford Boxing Club. Beloved husband of Letty. Dear father of Nessa, Conor and the late Mary. Brother of Brendan, Ann and the late Maureen and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, grandchildren Róisín, Odhrán and Sadhbh, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home, Distillery Road, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Annunciation, Clonard, for funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place on Saturday at 1.30pm in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Aidan's funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link

www.facebook.com/Church-of-the-Annunciation-Clonard-Parish-123294694412/

Denis O'MAHONY

Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

O’Mahony, Australia and formerly of 98-99 Main Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. August 29th 2022, peacefully in Australia. Denis, beloved son of the late Denis & Mary Bridget (Ryan) and brother of the late Pádraig, Éamonn, Joseph, Alice, Kathleen Kennedy and Margaret O’Carroll. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, daughter Frances, sons Caoimhín and Brendan and their mother Ann Brooks, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Laura and Ailish, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass and Burial on Friday, September 2nd in KooWeeRup, Victoria, Australia. Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Forever Slievenamon

Catherine O'Connell (née Ryan)

Shangarry, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Catherine O'Connell, Shangarry, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Catherine passed away peacefully in the care of the Croi Oir ward of Our Lady's Hospital Cashel, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father Dan Ryan and mother Lilly Ryan, her sister Annie and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, her family, Marie (Clancy), TJ, Lil and John, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Emma, John, Kate, Amy, Adam, Oscar and Paul, her sisters Mary, Pauline, Josie and Lilly, brothers Pat, Rodie, Donal and Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Thursday, 1st Sept., from 5pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday from her daughter Marie's residence in Shangarry to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Maureen McKinlay (née Hogan)

Nenagh, Tipperary

Maureen McKinlay (nee Hogan) Culross Fife, Scotland & late of Birr Road, Nenagh. Peacefully at the Queen Victoria Hospital Kircaldy Scotland on 25th August 2022. Predeceased by her beloved brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy and his extended family, her brother Joe Hogan & sister Ann Turner, sisters in law Mary & Josie and brother in law Tom, neces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 6 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Donie Maloney

Fancroft, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly

Donie Maloney, Fancroft, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary on 30th August 2022, dearly beloved husband of Margaret and cherished father of Laura and Dan, son-in-law Louis, daughter-in-law Sarah, adored grandfather of Carly and Luke and dear brother of Mary, JoJo, Sarah and Brigid.

Predeceased by his brothers Denis and Jim and sister Maisie.

He will be eternally loved and missed by his family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, and many friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing on Thursday, 1st September, from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm in his home at Fancroft, Roscrea E53 XW13.

Funeral Mass Friday 2nd September in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 12 noon followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery.

House Private Friday Morning

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Donie's funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

John (Jackie) Dykes

Formerly Glasgow, Scotland and late of Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. John (Jackie), husband of the late Maureen, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, son Michael, daughter Helena, daughter-in-law Valerie, son-in-law David, grandchildren Shannon, Cameron and Jack, great-grandchildren, Paisley, Chance, Madeline and Harper, brothers Jim and Billy, sister Janet, nieces, nephews, close friends Marian and Alice, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral home this Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to The Island Crematorium for service at 11 o'clock. In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Funeral service can be viewed on the following link

https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Liam Madden

Upper Grange, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Liam Madden (Upper Grange, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) August 31st 2022 peacefully in the care of Ennis general hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Fiona sons Niall, Kieran, & Liam, brothers Sean, Michael & Pj, Fiona's partner Conor, Niall's partner Claire, his adored grandchildren Fiadh & Ruairí, sisters in law , brothers in law, nephews, neices, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in Upper Grange eircode (E45KD78) on Friday evening from 4'oc to 7'oc. Funeral arriving to Puckane Church on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.