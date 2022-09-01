Search

01 Sept 2022

FIXTURES: Huge weekend of GAA club action in Tipp this weekend

01 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

County Tipperary

03-09-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship

Toomevara V Upperchurch/Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45

Holycross/Ballycahill V Mullinahone in Littleton 3.45

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Burgess V St Marys in Boherlahan 2.00

Newport V Sean Treacys in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00

Kiladangan V Silvermines in Nenagh 2.00

Moyne/Templetuohy V Roscrea in Borris-Ileigh 2.00

Killenaule V Thurles Sarsfields in Golden 3.45

Ballina V Gortnahoe/Glengoole in Borris-Ileigh 3.45

Carrick Swans V Cashel King Cormacs in Fethard 3.45

Clonakenny V Portroe in Nenagh 3.45

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballingarry V Cappawhite in Golden 5.30

Ballybacon/Grange V Moneygall in Littleton 5.30

04-09-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonagh in Templetuohy 12.30

Borris-Ileigh V Drom & Inch in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00

Templederry Kenyons V Thurles Sarsfields in Dolla 2.00

JK Brackens V Kiladangan in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Loughmore/Castleiney 3.45

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship

Carrick Davins V Golden/Kilfeacle in Monroe 12.00

Boherlahan/Dualla V Lorrha in Dolla 12.00

Borrisokane V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Newport 2.00

Ballinahinch V Skeheenarinky in Holycross 2.00

Arravale Rovers V Shannon Rovers in Templederry 6.00

Drom & Inch V Kilsheelan/Kilcash in Leahy Park, Cashel 6.00

Mid Tipperary

31-08-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Football Championship

Durlas Óg Na Sairsealaigh V Holycross/Ballycahill in Toor Killinan 6.45

JK Brackens V Upperchurch/Drombane in Clonmore 6.45

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship

Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan/Dualla in Templetuohy 6.45

Drom & Inch V Moycarkey/Borris in The Ragg 6.45

02-09-2022 (Fri)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Holycross/Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields in The Ragg 6.30

04-09-2022 (Sun)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Moycarkey/Borris V Upperchurch/Drombane in Boherlahan 4.00

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Sarsfields in Templemore 5.45

North Tipperary

04-09-2022 (Sun)

Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Lorrha V Portroe in Nenagh 3.30

West Tipperary

31-08-2022 (Sun)

U19A Hurling Championship Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore in Golden 6.30

02-09-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Cappawhite V Solohead in Sean Treacy Park 6.30

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore in New Inn 6.30

03-09-2022 (Sat)

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Dundrum 6.00

Rockwell Rovers V Lattin Cullen in Bansha 6.00

05-09-2022 (Mon)

Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys in Annacarty 6.45

South Tipperary

31-09-2022 (Wed)

U19A Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay

Carrick Swans V St Marys in Ardfinnan 6.30

01-09-2022 (Thu)

U19B Hurling Championship Final

St Patricks V Moyle Rovers in Ballingarry 6.45

03-09-2022 (Sat)

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Cahir V Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Monroe 6.00

04-09-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Newcastle V Moyle Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield 2.00

U19A Hurling Championship Final

Mullinahone V Carrick Swans or St Marys in Monroe 6.00

