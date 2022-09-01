Search

01 Sept 2022

Cahill formally ratified as Tipperary senior hurling Manager

The ratification was decribed as a 'sham' by Board delegate

Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill has been formally ratified by Tipperary County Board as senior hurling Manager

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Liam Cahill and his management team of Michael Bevans, Declan Laffen, Padraic Maher and TJ Ryan have been formally ratified as the new Tipperary senior hurling selection team for 2023.


The ratification came at a meeting of the County Board when they were proposed by Peter Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields) and seconded by Johnny Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill).


The management team was wished well by delegates, but Derek Williams of Clonmel, described it as a sham, that the full Board had to formally appoint them. “What would have happened had we not accepted them at this level this evening? The whole world knew a month ago that they were the new team - it’s a crazy situation, because it has been all over the press for weeks,” he said.


Chairman Joe Kennedy said that this is the way the process has worked for many years, and it is also the process being used by many other counties. When he asked what better way there is to do it, he was informed by Derek Williams that the formal adopting of the management team should be done by the County Board executive committee and not be relying on the full Board. This would require a proposal to be placed before Convention and adopted, Derek Williams was informed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media