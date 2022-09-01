Cahill formally ratified as Tipperary senior hurling Manager

Liam Cahill and his management team of Michael Bevans, Declan Laffen, Padraic Maher and TJ Ryan have been formally ratified as the new Tipperary senior hurling selection team for 2023.



The ratification came at a meeting of the County Board when they were proposed by Peter Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields) and seconded by Johnny Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill).



The management team was wished well by delegates, but Derek Williams of Clonmel, described it as a sham, that the full Board had to formally appoint them. “What would have happened had we not accepted them at this level this evening? The whole world knew a month ago that they were the new team - it’s a crazy situation, because it has been all over the press for weeks,” he said.



Chairman Joe Kennedy said that this is the way the process has worked for many years, and it is also the process being used by many other counties. When he asked what better way there is to do it, he was informed by Derek Williams that the formal adopting of the management team should be done by the County Board executive committee and not be relying on the full Board. This would require a proposal to be placed before Convention and adopted, Derek Williams was informed.