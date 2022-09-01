Irish Water are working on a burst main in the Ballinastick area

Irish Water are working on a burst main in the Thurles area
Irish Water is working on a burst main in the Ballinastick area today, September 1.
Supply may be affected in:
Works are due to be completed by 4pm tomorrow, September 2.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.