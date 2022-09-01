Search

01 Sept 2022

Tipperary TD says the energy crisis is a threat to homes and businesses

Tipperary TD says the energy crisis is a threat to homes and businesses

Tipperary TD says the energy crisis is a threat to homes and businesses

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has called on the Government to clarify what they will be doing to address the energy crisis.

He said many households are facing fuel poverty, and the Government must act.

‘According to the ERSI, 29% of households in Ireland are now experiencing fuel poverty, a situation that will only get worse as prices are set to rise even further.

“This is going to cause severe difficulty, particularly for those already struggling with the rising costs.

“On top of this, there is also the risk of blackouts due to increased demand. It’s clear that there has been a spectacular failure of government policy, planning and regulation of our electricity system to accommodate increased demand,” said Mr Browne.

Mr Browne said businesses in Tipperary had seen huge increases in electricity prices.

“Increasing costs are also affecting businesses. I’ve been contacted by one business in Tipperary with almost 100 employees who have seen their electricity bills more than double and will see them double again based on the projected prices,” said Mr Browne.

Cappawhite Gaels keep noses in front to claim west U19 crown

He is asking the Government to introduce a windfall tax and a ban on disconnections to help households manage this winter.

“Those living in and at risk of energy poverty must be prioritised for retrofitting. It will be simply unforgivable for the Government to miss retrofit targets this year when so many people need energy efficiency upgrades to help reduce their energy bills,” said Mr Browne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media