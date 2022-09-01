Life-long friends! Two Tipperary girls recreate Communion photo at their Debs

Pictured above right is Jacquelyn Carew (in blue) with her friend, Jasmine McCabe, recreating a photograph from their Holy Communion in 2012 (above left).
They are pictured on the plaza in Cashel at the Cashel Community School Debs on August 15, 2022.
