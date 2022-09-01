Tipperary Under 15 hurlers prove too strong for Cork in Arrabawn Shield final

Arrabawn Shield Final

Tipperary 1-20 Cork 1-07



Borrisoleigh played host to the Arrabawn Shield Final between Tipperary 1 and Cork 1 on a glorious weekend for hurling. Both teams overcame their Semi Final opponents to advance to the Final with Tipperary seeing off Cork 2 while Cork 1 needed extra time to overcome a dogged Wexford outfit.



Cork began the strongest and looked to put an early stamp on the game with Cathal Lyons of Inniscarra pointing in the opening minute. Tipperary responded well with Stefan Tobin pointing a free fouling a foul on Moneygall’s Eoin Doughan. Cork responded well and took the lead again with Jack O’Brien pointing from the wing. Tipperary then got a hold on proceedings and dominated the next ten minutes. Adam Ryan pointed a good score and this was followed with a score from his clubmate David Ryan who intercepted the puck out. Eoin Doughan and Jake Houlihan (65m) converted the next two scores with Killian Cantwell pushing out Tipperary’s lead to four, 0-06 to 0-02 with 14 minutes on the clock.

Cork got a grip on the game shortly afterwards with Leo Hennessy reducing the gap to three. Cahir’s Patrick McDonagh cancelled out that score before Cork got a real hold on the game scoring the next two points courtesy of Jack O’Brien and Cathal Lyons to reduce the gap to two. Cillian Minogue opened his scoring just on the half time whistle and pushed Tipperary’s lead to three, 0-08 to 0-05 at the break.

TIPPERARY U15 HURLING ARRABAWN SHIELD WINNERS 2022



Both teams emerged from the break eager to kick on. Tipperary started the brightest and pointed an early free to extend their lead to four. Cork though didn’t faulter and were rewarded for their persistence. Six minutes into the second half Mark O’Brien from Douglas got the game’s opening goal with a wonderful strike and put one between the teams. Game on!

Tipperary though did not panic and responded with two points of their own, one from Minogue and another long range free from Jake Houlihan. Cork landed one of their own with Jack O’Brien pointing before Tipperary really took control of the fixture. Stefan Tobin again pointed before Tipperary raised a green flag of their own thank to the ever busy Eoin Doughan. 1-12 to 1-06.

This gave the Tipperary team every confidence to push on and they did just that. Doughan followed up his goal with a good point before two more good scores from Carrick Swans Stefan Tobin put the result in no doubt. David Ryan got the score of the game on the 45min mark with a wonderful strike out on the side line.

Cork were then reduced to 14 when referee Peter Carroll showed a straight red card to Cork’s Oisín O’Connell. Finn Napier (Tipperary) and Jack O’Brien (Cork) traded scores before Tommy Blackmore of Ballingarry converted the final score of the game to give Tipperary a deserved 1-20 to 1-07 victory.