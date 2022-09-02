Tributes paid after death of well-known Tipperary man while on holiday in Lanzarote

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald has paid tribute to Golden's John Stapleton after his sad passing.

John is described as a “a nice man”, “a decent man”, “a great clubman”.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: "These are just a few of the terms used by people over the last few days, since news that John Stapleton had passed away while on holiday with his wife Mary in Lanzarote.

"John was all those things and many more. I think the overriding feeling throughout our parish community was one of total shock, and God knows we have had many days of sadness in recent times with news of bereavement to many families in our community.

"The Stapleton family have been highly respected and involved in all aspects of community; business, social, farming and sporting in our parish for many, many years. John was an out and out ‘Golden man’.

"He had a passion and commitment to all groups and organisations that worked to improve conditions and quality of life for all people ,young and old, and this was something he was very proud of.

"His involvement with the local GAA club is widely known, from being part of the successful teams of 1969 and 1972, West Senior Championship Teams, to his involvement with juvenile teams as well as being secretary of the club for many years, where he became popularly referred to as ‘The Sec’.

"He was supportive of all teams and was so proud to see his two sons; Michael and Shane, get so involved at Local and County level.

"Many people of my generation grew up in the shadow of John Stapleton as he organised juvenile teams and was excellent at his job. You certainly wouldn’t get away with trying to sidestep him.

"He loved to meet and engage with the many people he came in contact with at his place of of work, as manager of the local Co-Op Store. He was helpful and would go out of his way to help and assist in any way he could. He really loved Golden, it’s people, and the place. He helped out with all organizations to enhance facilities in Golden.

"He worked closely with me in organizing the annual auction, to raise funds for all the worthwhile ventures he undertook, and we had many great days of fun and enjoyment leading up to ‘the Sportsday’ , organizing the auction and along with P.J Collins and Jim O’ Connell, we have great memories, most of which cannot be mentioned here.

"To Mary, Michael, Shane and the extended Stapleton family ,we send our sincere sympathies. May John’s memory be a blessing to you in the difficult days ahead. God rest his gentle soul."

John STAPLETON

Mantlehill, Golden, Tipperary

August 25th 2022, suddenly but peacefully in Lanzarote. John, beloved son of the late Mick & Kitty and brother of the late Micheál and Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Mary (Enright), sons Michael and Shane, daughters-in-law Christine and Claire, grandchildren Sophia, Carrie and Faye, sisters-in-law Mary, Maura and Anne, brother-in-law Pat, nephews Oliver, Frank and Patrick, nieces Catherine and Una, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends at home and in Lanzarote.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later