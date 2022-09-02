Search

02 Sept 2022

Flights of Fancy exhibition of artworks now open at Clonmel library

Flights of Fancy exhibition of artworks now open at Clonmel library

Artist Sean Walsh

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

An exhibition of work by Cahir-based artist Sean Walsh is now on display at the library in Clonmel.
The exhibition of artworks is entitled: Flights of Fancy and will run until September.
“The work is structuralist in nature, that is to say the core of each work has at its base a skeleton of lines and curves, carefully chosen and placed according to a system of measurements. This is an age old system and is called the Golden Section or Phi D’Or ,” said Sean.
“In my work I try to create a unity of elements. I see this as a common thread between the most ancient artworks down to the present day. This quest for compositional purity is to me both timeless and essential. It is the yardstick I use to judge the validity of my work and I invite the viewer to do the same,” added Sean who is originally from Clonmel and now is based in Cahir.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media