Temporary traffic management measures are in place on rural road near Fethard

Tipperary County Council have announced that temporary traffic management measures are in place on the L-2510-0 Kiltinan/Loughcapple to Killusty Road today (Friday, September 2) due to road resurfacing works.
The temporary traffic management measures are operating between 8.30am and 6pm.
Local access will be facilitated and road diversions are in place for the duration of works.
The council has advised motorists to expect delays
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.