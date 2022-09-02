Revealed: Four-bed mansion in Tipperary on sale for over €1.3m

A superbly presented and attractive contemporary home gloriously positioned within pleasant gardens on the banks of the river Shannon, just below the stone bridge spanning the famed picturesque Lough Derg towns of Ballina and Killaloe.

Direct harbour access.

In all about 1.42 acres or 0.575 hectares.

3 Receptions, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms.

Excess €1.35m.

Architect-designed Roulagh was built in 1994 to exacting standards and has been meticulously maintained and updated since.

The design deliberately embraces the superb River Shannon waterfront position with large picture windows framing an ever-changing and picturesque river vista.

Fishermen pottering in small row boats, graceful paddle boarders and river cruisers seamlessly occupy the river alongside a myriad of wildlife.

Bird occupants regularly include ducks with ducklings and diving birds.

An elevated position allowing two storeys on the river side of the house, with a single storey on the upper garden level.

Gently sloping meandering garden paths link to flat manicured lawns and Liscannor stone terraces, linked to the house from sliding French doors and allowing the truly picturesque setting to be fully enjoyed.

There is also a balcony terrace accessible from the dining room and kitchen on the upper floor level. In all the accommodation extends to some 3,000 square feet or 280 square metres.

Inside a generous reception hall leads to all the principal reception room and has a staircase leading to a mezzanine floor and to bedrooms on the lower ground floor.

The upper floor family room has a large south, west and north facing bow window with elevated river views and a marble fireplace with an open grate.

An adjacent study enjoys magical views too. The dining room and kitchen link to the balcony terrace and each have superb river views.

The kitchen is well equipped and includes a sunken living area with an oil-fired stove, Amtico flooring and large river view picture window. It is augmented by a laundry with Amtico flooring and links to an integral garage.

The master bedroom suite is large and bright with full floor to ceiling windows and a French door to an outside terrace. It includes a walk-in-wardrobe and a shower room.

There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom at this level. A large guest bedroom suite is positioned on the upper mezzanine floor to give four bedrooms in total, two being suites.

The master bedroom suite is opulently luxurious. Fibre broadband connection is available.

Enjoying an enviable waterfront position within Ballina town, itself linked to Killaloe, there is easy walking access to both.

The ‘Ballina Riverside Walk’ is situated between Roulagh and the bridge linking the towns allows excellent walking access to town facilities.

A wooded public park with a boat slipway dock, and an outdoor swimming pool with a seasonal confectionary shop.

Town amenities include the renowned Gooser’s pub and restaurant, the Lakeside hotel, O’Donovan’s bar and restaurant, Flanagan’s on the Lake pub, Tuscany Restaurant and wine bar, Derg Cafe Patisserie, the Wooden Spoon Cafe, a full service marina, a grocery store, a hardware store, a petrol station, doctors surgery, a pharmacy, ladies’ boutique and a primary school.

Across the bridge in Killaloe town there is St. Anne’s secondary school. Twinned Killaloe and Ballina are famed as a bustling and thriving destination on Lough Derg. Nearby Nenagh town is a 20 minute drive and has typical large town amenities.

A quay-like river wall of large rocks extends along the 230 feet or 70 metres frontage onto the River Shannon and links to the harbour, which has protective railings and built-in steps. The river opens in Lough Derg from beyond the stone bridge immediately upstream.

Lough Derg measures some 32,000 acres or 12,950 hectares and lies on the navigable River Shannon waterway. Lough Derg offers good trout, pike and bream fishing. Canoeing, water-skiing, kayaking, wind surfing and sub-aqua diving can be enjoyed on the lake.

Lough Derg has a long history of habitation and its shores have been settled since pre-historic times. In early medieval times it served as an integral part of the water highway from the Atlantic Ocean to the Irish midlands and beyond.

There are many historic sites, villages and towns accessible along the lake shores.

These towns and villages offer a wealth of lively pubs, traditional Irish music, bistros and fine dining options along with antiquities, art, architecture and crafts.

Dromineer village is home to one of the oldest yacht clubs in the world, The Lough Derg Yacht Club founded in 1835. The yacht club once residing at Kilteelagh House and operating from Kilteelagh Quay on the properties’ grounds.

Roulagh is 25 minutes’ drive from Limerick City and 2 hours from Dublin. Shannon Airport, which has direct flights to the US and UK, is 40 minutes away.

For full sale information, including floor plans, contact David Ashmore.