Tipperary Juvenile Hurling Tournament in memory of Frank Maher goes ahead on Saturday

The late Frank Maher who was a stalwart with St Mary's Hurling Club (Clonmel) over many years
FRANK MAHER TOURNAMENT
Our annual Frank Maher Juvenile Hurling Tournament takes place on this Saturday, September 3 in the Clonmel Sportsfield.
This year the organising club, St Mary's (Clonmel) will have 20 teams (300 players) taking part in a festival of hurling and camogie which promises to be a day to remember for the kids involved and indeed the wider St. Mary’s Club.
Each year, the host club provide the visiting teams with refreshments to refuel the bodies throughout the day and this year will be no different.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.