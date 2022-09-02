One lucky Tipp man wins €15,000 in the Tipperary Draw

There was big celebrations in one mid Tipperary GAA club recently, with the news that one Patrick Ryan won a big cash prize in the recent Tipperary Draw.
Taking home a massive €15,000, Patrick was presented with the cheque by County Board Secretary Tim Floyd and joined by Tipp Draw promotor Gerry O'Hara and Tipp Draw Chairman Peter Byrne. Also in picture is John Ryan, Chairman Clonakenny GAA and Walter Byrne, Secretary.
The new 2023 Tipperary Draw restarts this month with the first draw taking place on 30th September. With a prize fund of €500,000 (including 11 cars!) and 29 winners each month, you don't want to miss out on your chance to win. To join the draw, contact any member of Clonakenny GAA club or Club Draw Coordinator David Cody.
