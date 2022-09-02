Search

02 Sept 2022

Tributes paid to Templemore man Dan Egan on his retirement

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Dan Egan from Templemore is retiring from Balcas after 25 years.

The announcement was made on social media by the company yesterday.

The post reads:

"After more than 25 years with Balcas and more than 1 million cubic metres sold, Dan Egan is taking on the next chapter of life. We wish him the happiest and fullest of times with Katherine, his wife; his children James and Eilish; their grandchildren and his wide network of friends and relations island-wide."

"Dan pictured left with Matt his Balcas BFF will be missed, his legacy to us of fond and funny memories is truly priceless."

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill congratulated Mr Egan on his retirement and wished him well in the future.

