Tipp motorists warned of hazardous conditions due to yellow weather alert

Road Safety Alert – Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking Tipperary and all road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the weekend as Met Eireann has advised of a yellow weather warning for high rainfall for the whole of Ireland.
Drivers and motorcycle riders are being warned that during a prolonged dry spell, a build-up of oil and rubber deposit develops on the road. When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater and the road becomes hazardous.
The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.
