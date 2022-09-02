Former Tipperary hurler to feature in new series of TG4's Underdogs show

Former Hurler of the Year and Tipperary hurler Lar Corbett is set to feature in the new season of Underdogs on TG4.

Hurling is in the spotlight on TG4’s hugely popular GAA show from September 15, as the selectors assemble a squad of ambitious players with enough drive, skill and passion to take on one of the greatest teams in the country.

Underdogs, first screened in 2003, has previously covered football, and this time the rookies will be encouraged by former Cork dual player and hurling manager, who led Cork to an All-Ireland victory in 2005, John Allen, Wexford camogie star and four-time All-Ireland winner Claire O’Connor, and one of the youngest managers ever to win the Fitzgibbon cup, Jamie Wall, who was a dual underage hurler and footballer for the Rebels.

For six months viewers will follow their trials and tribulations as they train to take on one of the best teams in the country. They will receive words of wisdom and advice from legends of the game such as Davy Fitz, Lar Corbett and Declan Hannon.

The management team have to put a panel of hurlers together that have the potential to take on one of the best inter-county teams in the country. Hurlers from across the country came to try out to see if they have what it takes.

Some players will be chosen to go on this incredible journey where they will be trained and managed by legends of the game, others will have to go home.

Each week management will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the ultimate challenge match.

The new series starts in two weeks, September 15, at 9.30pm on TG4.