Search

02 Sept 2022

Former Tipperary hurler to feature in new series of TG4's Underdogs show

Former Tipperary hurler to feature in new series of TG4's Underdogs show

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Former Hurler of the Year and Tipperary hurler Lar Corbett is set to feature in the new season of Underdogs on TG4.

Hurling is in the spotlight on TG4’s hugely popular GAA show from September 15, as the selectors assemble a squad of ambitious players with enough drive, skill and passion to take on one of the greatest teams in the country.

Underdogs, first screened in 2003, has previously covered football, and this time the rookies will be encouraged by former Cork dual player and hurling manager, who led Cork to an All-Ireland victory in 2005, John Allen, Wexford camogie star and four-time All-Ireland winner Claire O’Connor, and one of the youngest managers ever to win the Fitzgibbon cup, Jamie Wall, who was a dual underage hurler and footballer for the Rebels.

For six months viewers will follow their trials and tribulations as they train to take on one of the best teams in the country. They will receive words of wisdom and advice from legends of the game such as Davy Fitz, Lar Corbett and Declan Hannon. 

The management team have to put a panel of hurlers together that have the potential to take on one of the best inter-county teams in the country. Hurlers from across the country came to try out to see if they have what it takes. 

Some players will be chosen to go on this incredible journey where they will be trained and managed by legends of the game, others will have to go home.

Each week management will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 30 can come with them to play the ultimate challenge match. 

The new series starts in two weeks, September 15, at 9.30pm on TG4. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media