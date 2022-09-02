Spectacular celebration in Clonmel to mark a special milestone

A year later than planned, musicians and committee members past and present finally had the chance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala, founded in 1971.

Due to Covid-19 related restrictions on gatherings in 2021, it proved impossible to organise a celebration until this summer. That was all forgotten last Sunday when a crowd of about 600 former members, families and well wishers gathered on an ideal summer’s day in the immaculate grounds of Hotel Minella to enjoy performances by three bands.

Chairman of Banna Chluain Meala, Maurice O’Sullivan, welcomed everyone to the historic event and thanked members and committee members past and present for their contributions to keep the organisation in great shape over the last half century.



The generosity of the Nallen family of Hotel Minella was also acknowledged, as was the significant financial contribution of the band’s sponsor, Clonmel Credit Union and the ongoing support of Tipperary County Council and Clonmel’s Tipperary County Museum.

Mr O’Sullivan also paid tribute to the work of the band’s principal tutors, Peter Taylor, Majella Hewitt-Forte and Lyndsey Gaffney.

The special guests for the event were the members of Band 1 Brigade of the Defence Forces, based at Collins Barracks in Cork.



The Band is conducted by one time Banna Chluain Meala musician, Captain Fergal Carroll, who also pointed out another three serving members who were once in Banna – Cpl Keith Greene, Cpl Eva Collins and Cpl Emmet Donlan. Band 1 Brigade played a high quality, varied selection of music to the delight of the large crowd.

The publication of a special book on Banna Chluain Meala was launched by Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Pat English, who paid tribute to the significant civic contribution of the band to Clonmel and beyond over the past 50 years.

The book, Banna Chluain Meala – A 50th Anniversary Anthology, is on sale now and can be purchased from any committee member or from the band hall in Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel.

A high energy performance followed from the young people of Banna Chluain Meala and Colour Guard, numbering 90 performers in all and led by Musical Director, Peter Taylor.



That was swiftly followed by the Clonmel Concert Band, conducted by Danny Carroll.

The Concert Band was founded in 2011, on Banna’s 40th anniversary and is largely made up of former members of Banna.

In its ranks are four original players, who joined the first ever band in 1971 and continue to play today – Michael Smith, Eoin Walsh, Marie O’Brien and Catherine Power.

The Clonmel Concert Band won the senior section of the 2022 South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty, county Cork last July.



There was time for one final presentation of a gold conductor’s baton to Clonmel’s Mr Music, Danny Carroll, in recognition of his role in founding the band back in 1971 and his continuing enthusiastic involvement in the organisation as Honorary Life President.

The presentation was made by his good friend and long-time Banna Chluain Meala committee officer, Tony O’Keeffe.

A perfect afternoon’s music ended with a standing ovation from all present, following a joint performance from Banna Chluain Meala with Colour Guard and the Clonmel Concert Band in music from Mary Poppins and the evergreen song, Sweet Caroline.