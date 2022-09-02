Irish Water has scheduled repair works in the Ballintaggart area on Saturday

Irish Water has scheduled repair works in the Ballintaggart are on Saturday
Irish Water has scheduled repairs to a burst main in the Ballintaggart area.
Works will take place between 8:30am and 4pm on Saturday, September 3.
Supply in the surrounding areas may also be affected.
