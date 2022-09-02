Search

03 Sept 2022

EVENTS: Here is what's happening across the Premier County this weekend

02 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Looking for something to do in Tipp? Here are some exciting events happening this weekend across the county. 

Holycross Village Market 

The Holycross Village Market will take place on Saturday, September 3, from1pm to 3pm. 

The market promises an afternoon of entertainment, crafts and art. Visitors can enjoy a hot lunch, get garden advice and enjoy local goods. 

Women in Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution- Nenagh

Nenagh Arts Centre are hosting an event - Women in Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution this Saturday at 8pm. 

Nenagh historian Caitlin White with Dr Mary McAuliff, Liz Gillis & local historian Margaret Kennedy will all be there. 

Admission is free. 

An Evening with the Celtic Tenors- Nenagh 

The Celtic Tenors are to perform at St Mary's of the Rosary Church in Nenagh on Saturday, September 3 at 8pm. 

Also playing on the evening are In Tune for Life Orchestra and The High Hopes Choir. 

Tickets are €40 and available from Easons and Slattery's in Nenagh. 

Craft and Food Fair - Aglish 

There will be a craft and food fair in Aglish Village outside Borrisokane on Sunday, September 4, between 11am and 3pm. 

The fair has been relocated to the village hall.  

