Applefest to announce details of festival in Clonmel

Printmaker Aoife Barrett passing on her skills
Clonmel Applefest in partnership with Tipperary Food Producers and Tipperary Museum of Hidden Histories will be hosting the launch of its brochure on Saturday, September 3 from 12 noon to 3pm at Mick Delahunty Square in front of the museum.
The event will also be the occasion to see the unveiling of an arts installation, part of a three-month long Tipperary Food Residency by Cashel printmaker Aoife Barrett. During the summer months, Aoife visited seven local food producers to gather insights, stories, fun facts and visual impressions about their farming and processing practices.
The seven local food producers were Magner’s Egg Farm, Blackcastle Farm, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, The Apple Farm, Irish Hedgerow, Hickey’s Bakery and Galtee Honey.
During her visits, she gained an understanding into their craft and practices, finding out more about regenerative farming, cheesemaking, beekeeping, animal/ appletree husbandry and biodiversity.
The idea of this experimental residency came from Aoife’s desire to learn more about traditional skills and crafts, food practices and how we can reconnect with our food.
