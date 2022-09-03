A warm welcome for first year students at St Mary's Newport
A special thank Last Friday, St Mary’s Newport Secondary school welcomed our new cohort of First Year students to our school. Students were given a warm welcome by our Fifth Year mentors.
The students gathered in the assembly hall and were spoken to by Principal Kevin Cusack, Year Head Kevin Browne and Guidance Counsellor Jennifer Buckley.
The students were treated to ice cream to celebrate their first day. you to our Fifth Year mentors, Morris Corbett, Colm Kennedy, Felim Deegan, Maeve Gaffrey, Orlaith O’Shea, Dara Kennedy, Emmett Crowe, Kate Keane and Luke Storan who helped our First Year students settle in and gave them sound advice.
