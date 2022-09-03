Clonmel Lions Club members moved by generosity of the public

The Clonmel Lions Club, like so many other organisations throughout south Tipperary, have played their part in supporting the Ukrainian humanitarian campaign.

Earlier this year members went on to the streets of Clonmel and were moved by the generosity shown to the cause by the people of the town.

That Ukranian fundraiser was one of the features of the year just gone for the outgoing Lions Club President John Carew.

John, who has just handed over the reins to Paul Cremmins for the next twelve months, said he was honoured to have served as President of the group.

It was his second year taking on the role, having guided the Lions Club in his previous tenancy to raising €70,000 for the disability living units in Knocklofty.

“I was delighted to serve in that role for a second year. It was a busy year but because of the Covid we were unable to carry out the full extent of their activities.

“One of the casualties during his year was the annual food appeal leading up to Christmas.

“We were all very disappointed not to be able to do the food appeal because it is so important for so many families in the town,” said John.

He hoped that things have improved to the extent that the Lions Club will be able to organise a food appeal for this Christmas.

FOOD APPEAL

“We always received a great response from the public for the food appeal so it would be nice to get it back on track for this Christmas,” said John.

John said he wished the new President every success in the role for the twelve months ahead.