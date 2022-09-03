Tipperary social dancing club needs your help to keep the show on the road
Social Dancing is sometimes referred to as “Old Time Dancing”. It includes the Foxtrot, the Quickstep, the Slow Waltz and the Old Time Waltz.
Unfortunately, Old Time Dancing is dying. The number of social dancers is declining rapidly . . . and many local dance halls have now closed.
Nenagh Dance Club is doing its best to redress the situation, but without your support, very little can be achieved.
At the moment NDC is offering you a choice of two social dance classes.
The improvers course is for dancers who already know the basics and are now ready to make rapid progress, with a view to joining the intermediate class. The intermediate course is for better dancers who also wish to improve further.
These weekly lessons will commence in early September in Ballycommon Hall (Wednesday nights).
So, if you are interested in either of these two courses, contact us at 087-4178311 for further details. We would be delighted to hear from you.
