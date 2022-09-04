Search

05 Sept 2022

Tasty ties confirmed as preliminary hurling quarter-final draw confirmed

Tasty ties confirmed as preliminary hurling quarter-final draw confirmed

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The draws for this years's preliminary quarter-finals for the Tipperary senior and premier intermediate hurling championships after the conclusion of the group stages earlier today.

First, in the senior club hurling, Thurles Sarsfields clinched second place by virtue of their win over Templederry Kenyons earlier today, and have now been drawn to play Clonoulty Rossmore in the preliminary quarter-final, while Nenagh Éíre Óg face JK Brackens in the other preliminary after the Templemore side lost out to Kiladangan.

In the premier intermediate championship, Silvermines were drawn out to face south champions Carrick Swans in the first quarter-final, while the other game will see Clonakenny and Burgess face off also.

The preliminary quarter-finals in all grades will take place next weekend the 11/12 of September. See fixtures below

Elsewhere, the relegations draw was made for the teams who finished bottom of the senior hurling groups, with Moycarkey Borris set to play Éire Óg Annacarty, with Templederry Kenyons standing to face Mullinahone in the other game., with the fixtures to be made in the coming days.

The intermediate draw has been delayed due to the result between Borrisokane and Knockavilla Kickhams earlier today, with the sides finishing joint-second on the same points and scoring difference, as the county board are awaiting direction from Croke Park on resolving the situation.

Dan Breen Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Sunday, September 11th

Thurles Sarsfields vs Clonoulty/Rossmore in Holycross @ 1.30pm

Nenagh Éire Óg vs JK Brackens in FBD Semple Stadium @ 3pm

Premier Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Saturday, September 10th

Silvermines vs Carrick Swans in Boherlahan @ 3pm

Sunday, September 11th

Clonakenny vs Burgess in FBD Semple Stadium @ 1pm

Dan Breen Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals

Moycarkey Borris vs Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

Templederry Kenyons vs Mullinahone

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media