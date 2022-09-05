Tipp gardaí intercept vehicle that turned away from checkpoint and here's what they found...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted this vehicle after it turned from a checkpoint in Thurles on Friday.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving having failed a roadside breath test.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.