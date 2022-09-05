August monthly award for Fethard Ladies Footballers 7-a-side team - they did Tipperary proud!

The Fethard Ladies Football 7-a-side team who won the August award
Congratulations to the Fethard Ladies Football team.
The August winner of the Butler’s Sports Award were the ladies senior football team who competed so admirably in the All Ireland club 7-a side finals in Dublin.
Heineken were the sponsors of the winners prize and were represented on the night by Ken Moloney.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.