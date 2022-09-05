Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend results - Cashel Town Youths hit nine!

All the weekend results from the TS&DL
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Town 2 – 2 Peake Villa
Cullen Lattin 0 – 2 Two Mile Borris
Slievenamon Celtic 0 – 4 Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District 2 – 5 Shanbally
Moyglass United 1 – 9 Cashel Town
Cahir Park 1 – 1 Mullinahone
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Wilderness Rovers 0 – 5 Clonmel Celtic
Cashel Town 3 – 5 Clonmel Town
Vee Rovers v Bansha Celtic (off)
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 1
Cahir Park 2 – 4 St. Michael’s
Tipperary Town 2 – 0 Mullinahone
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Clerihan 2 – 1 Rosegreen Rangers
Galbally United 1 – 0 Dualla
Suirside 2 – 0 Cashel Town
St. Nicholas 3 – 1 Cullen-Lattin
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Donohill & District 0 – 3 Powerstown
Burncourt Celtic 2 – 1 Tipperary Town
Kilsheelan Utd 2 – 0 Cahir Park
Borris v Bansha Celtic (off)
Killenaule Rovers 1 – 0 Moyglass United
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.