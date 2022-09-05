PICTURES: Popular estate in Tipperary celebrates 40 years in style

The big celebration on the green - photo: PJ Wright
Children line up for for face painting by Maura Phelan and Mary McNamara - photo: PJ Wright
On August 21 Roscrea's Sheehane celebrated 40 years. Residents past and present came together on the main green for music song and laughter. It was a great day with the sun shining, kids playing and having their faces painted by Maura Phelan.
Amy Delahunt, Keira Fletcher, Abby Martin and Kaitlyn Delahunt escape the sun into some shade during the 40 years celebrations - photo: PJ Wright
People chatted and sang along to the lovely music by Jason and Simon Simmons and later by Paddy Curran, Seamie Moloughney and Pat Byrne of Na Riadori band. Mary McNamara wrote and recitied a piece which perfectly described Sheehane, while Michael Donavan released two doves as a sign of peace and friendship in the community.
John Curry and Pat Moloughney pictured enjoying the celebrations- photo: PJ Wright
Mary McNamara, face painter for the day and local Poet, with Billy Marselle becoming Bat Man and his friend Hidy Fitz Maher- photo: PJ Wright
Bernie Carney, Claire Carney, Berna Thompson,Margaret Ryan and local children enjoying the 40th celebrations - photo: PJ Wright
