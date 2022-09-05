Tipperary GAA results for the weekend

Tipperary GAA results
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Templetuohy, Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-20 Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-15
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Borris-Ileigh 0-17 Drom-Inch 1-15
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Dolla, Templederry Kenyons 2-13 Thurles Sarsfields 2-19
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Toomevara 0-16 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Littleton, Holycross/Ballycahill 1-26 Mullinahone 0-15
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, JK Brackens 1-14 Kildangan 3-13
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Holycross, ire g Annacarty/Donohill 1-17 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-21
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: The Ragg, Holycross/Ballycahill 1-16 Thurles Sarsfields 0-23
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Moycarkey-Borris 0-15 Upperchurch-Drombane 3-17
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Burgess 0-23 St Mary's 0-14
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Newport 4-11 Sean Treacys 1-22
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Nenagh, Kildangan 0-13 Silvermines 0-15
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Moyne/Templetuohy 1-15 Roscrea 3-17
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Golden, Killenaule 0-20 Thurles Sarsfields 0-24
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Ballina 2-9 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-15
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Carrick Swan 2-9 Cashel King Cormacs 2-15
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Nenagh, Clonakenny 4-14 Portroe 3-21
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Knockout
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, JK Brackens 0-11 Thurles Sarsfields 1-21
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Knock 2-8 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-18
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: Holycross, Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-12 Drom-Inch 2-16
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Templemore, Moyne/Templetuohy 2-9 Thurles Sarsfields 2-15
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Golden, Ballingarry 1-13 Cappawhite 1-21
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Littleton, Ballybacon/Grange 0-16 Moneygall 2-16
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Newport, Borrisokane 2-18 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-16
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Holycross, Ballinahinch 0-15 Skeheenarinky 1-14
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Templederry, Arravale Rovers 3-16 Shannon Rovers 1-19
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: New Inn, Drom-Inch 1-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-17
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Dolla, Boherlahan Dualla 1-18 Lorrha-Dorrha 2-18
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Carrick Davins 0-14 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-14
Gleeson Concrete Jun A Hurling
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-10 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-13
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Bansha, Rockwell Rovers 1-22 Lattin-Cullen 2-19
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 1
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Cappawhite 2-15 Solohead 2-20
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: New Inn, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-15 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-16
Watch Centre North Junior B Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Lorrha-Dorrha 0-13 Portroe 0-17
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.