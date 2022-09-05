Search

05 Sept 2022

Tipperary GAA results for the weekend

Check out all the GAA results for the county for the last week

Tipperary GAA results

Tipperary GAA results

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Templetuohy, Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-20 Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-15

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Borris-Ileigh 0-17 Drom-Inch 1-15
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Dolla, Templederry Kenyons 2-13 Thurles Sarsfields 2-19

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Toomevara 0-16 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Littleton, Holycross/Ballycahill 1-26 Mullinahone 0-15

FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, JK Brackens 1-14 Kildangan 3-13
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Holycross, ire g Annacarty/Donohill 1-17 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-21

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: The Ragg, Holycross/Ballycahill 1-16 Thurles Sarsfields 0-23
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Moycarkey-Borris 0-15 Upperchurch-Drombane 3-17

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Burgess 0-23 St Mary's 0-14
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Newport 4-11 Sean Treacys 1-22

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Nenagh, Kildangan 0-13 Silvermines 0-15
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Moyne/Templetuohy 1-15 Roscrea 3-17

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Golden, Killenaule 0-20 Thurles Sarsfields 0-24
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Ballina 2-9 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-15

FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Carrick Swan 2-9 Cashel King Cormacs 2-15
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Nenagh, Clonakenny 4-14 Portroe 3-21

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Knockout
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, JK Brackens 0-11 Thurles Sarsfields 1-21
Mon, 29 Aug, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Knock 2-8 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-18
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: Holycross, Gortnahoe-Glengoole 1-12 Drom-Inch 2-16
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Templemore, Moyne/Templetuohy 2-9 Thurles Sarsfields 2-15

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Golden, Ballingarry 1-13 Cappawhite 1-21
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Littleton, Ballybacon/Grange 0-16 Moneygall 2-16

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Newport, Borrisokane 2-18 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-16
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Holycross, Ballinahinch 0-15 Skeheenarinky 1-14

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Templederry, Arravale Rovers 3-16 Shannon Rovers 1-19
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: New Inn, Drom-Inch 1-14 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-17

FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Dolla, Boherlahan Dualla 1-18 Lorrha-Dorrha 2-18
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Carrick Davins 0-14 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-14

Gleeson Concrete Jun A Hurling
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-10 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-13
Sat, 03 Sep, Venue: Bansha, Rockwell Rovers 1-22 Lattin-Cullen 2-19

Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 1
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Cappawhite 2-15 Solohead 2-20
Fri, 02 Sep, Venue: New Inn, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-15 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-16

Watch Centre North Junior B Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sun, 04 Sep, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Lorrha-Dorrha 0-13 Portroe 0-17

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media