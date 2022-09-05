It should be a right howl in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, September 18

There will be a Dog Show for Sunday, September 18 in Semple Stadium, Thurles as part of Semple Field Day in support of North & South Tipperary Hospice in association with Tipperary GAA and Fiserv.
Dog Show in Semple Stadium
Trish Noonan from Golden/Kilfeacle is organising a Dog Show for Sunday, September 18 in Semple Stadium, Thurles as part of Semple Field Day in support of North & South Tipperary Hospice in association with Tipperary GAA and Fiserv.
The Dog Show starts at 1pm.
All details on this lovely event can be had from Trish Noonan on 086 1999881.
A huge array of side shows folks to include Bingo, Business stalls, meet the players, Auction, Wheel of Fortune, Kiddies sideshows to name but a few.
A day to keep in your diary. It should be a howl!
