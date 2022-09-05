Galtee Rovers see off Clonoulty to claim west junior A final spot

Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Galtee Rovers 1-13(16)

Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-10(13)

Defending champions Galtee Rovers secured their passage to the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship courtesy of a three point win over 2019 champions Clonoulty/Rossmore in Dundrum on Saturday evening.

When the sides met in the round robin section of the competition, Clonoulty/Rossmore had enjoyed a comfortable win and entered the semi-final as favourites.

Galtee Rovers were playing into the dressing room end were always in control of this contest. Kevin Power got Galtee Rovers off the mark in the opening minute with the games first point from play with this quickly followed by a Tony O’Brien pointed free. Galtee Rovers would never be led thereafter.

It was the fifth minute before Paudie White got Clonoulty/Rossmore off the mark and White would have a big say in keeping the 2019 champions in close contention on the scoreboard. Indeed, the free takers would have a major say in the game with Tony O’Brien and Paudie White going toe to toe. Eamon Quirke did add to Galtee Rovers tally from play with two in six minutes as O’Brien added two further points from frees before the break. Galtee Rovers holding sway at the interval 0-8 to 0-6.

Galtee Rovers had a great start to the second half with Robbie Byron hitting a goal and a point in a five-minute spell to extend their half time advantage. It was eleven minutes in before Clonoulty/Rossmore opened their second half account with Aidan White’s seventh pointed free of the contest.

Galtee Rovers continued to keep the score board moving with Robbie Byron opening his account for the evening. James Heffernan responded with Clonoulty/Rossmore’s first point from play in the contest as the clock now entered the red. It was only at this stage that Clonoulty/Rossmore really started to get motoring.

A Paudie White goal brought the deficit to a dangerous two points. Tony O’Brien steadied the ship at the far side when he pointed a free into the railway end. The drama wasn’t finished there when with time almost up Clonoulty/Rossmore were forced to go for goal in an attempt to level the game but the Galtee Rovers defence held out to advance to the final.

Teams and Scorers:Galtee Rovers: Tony O’Brien (0-7f), Kevin Power (0-1), Eamon Quirke (0-2), Robbie Byron (1-1), Eoin Halpin (0-1), Robbie Byron (0-1).

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Paudie White (1-8, (0-8f)), James Heffernan (0-1), Nickey Kearns (0-1).

Galtee Rovers: Eoin White, Emmet Ryan, Conor O’Sullivan, Eamon O’Connell, Sean Gubbins, Tony Byron, David Harold Barry, Eire Grogan, Shane Power, Stephen Moloney, Kevin Power, David Byron, Robbie Byron, Tony O’Brien, Eamon Quirke.

Subs Used: Eoin Halpin, Jim Quirke.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Jason O’Dwyer, Adam Fryday, James Heffernan, Niall Shanahan, Donnchadh Quirke, Padraig Heffernan, Jack Ryan C, Aidan Loughman, Paddy Ryan, Paudie White, Aidan White, Stevie Quinn, Sean Ryan, Thomas Butler, Nathan Slattery.

Subs Used: Nickey Kearns, Declan O’Dwyer, James Ryan, Odhran Quirke.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)