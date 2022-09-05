Family Carers quiz night to be held in Clonmel

A table quiz will be held in Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel for the Clonmel Family Caarers
A table quiz will be held in Hillview Sports Club onSaturday September 24 to support Family Carers Clonmel.The quiz will start at 8.30pm.
