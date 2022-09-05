Tipperary community thank the local people for their support at Epilepsy Ireland fundraiser
Thank you for your support of our church gate collection last weekend and contributions of €295.
From the Gortnahoe Glengoole notes in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.