06 Sept 2022

'We are proud as punch,' delight for Roger Shanahan after Leaving Cert results

Ciara’s grandparents – Roger and the late Maura Shanahan.

06 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

There was major excitement on Friday last when Cashel’s Roger Shanahan, 95-years-old, heard the Leaving Cert results for 2022.

His granddaughter, Ciara McMillan (pictured below), scored the maximum possible points of 625. She achieved the highest grade, H1, in all seven subjects.

Ciara proudly shows her results to Nala, her beloved Golden Retriever

The maximum score is a huge achievement for Ciara, her parents Alma and Ken, and her teachers in Loreto College Cavan.

On seeing the results, Roger said: “We are proud as punch of Ciara – she is exceptional.

“Although sadly my wife Maura isn’t still with us to see it, I know she is looking down on Ciara and bursting with pride.”

When asked what advice she would give to students, Ciara quoted an old Irish proverb: “Tús maith leath na hoibre”. For those of us who sat our Irish exams many moons ago - “A good start is half the battle”.

Ciara is the daughter of Alma Shanahan from Cashel. Ciara hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps by studying Veterinary Medicine at UCD.

