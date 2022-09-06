Search

06 Sept 2022

ON SALE: 'Owner lived there for over 75 years until her recent death at the age of 100'

The Lodge, Clonmel, Tipperary

06 Sept 2022

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Lodge, Clonmel, Tipperary
Guide Price: €650,000

The Lodge is a detached two storey five-bedroom over basement property in the centre of Clonmel and was built as a glebe house in 1810.

The present owner lived there for over 75 years until her recent death at the age of 100.

It is situated on Anne Street in the heart of Clonmel town, however it enjoys complete privacy and peace due to its large mature gardens which are enclosed by the walls of Clonmel.

The walls derive from the early Anglo-Norman settlement of the South East of Ireland and won their share of great battles during the siege of Clonmel by Cromwell in 1650.

They form the western boundary of the house and gardens.

The house and gardens are contained on a circa 0.5 acre site and were well kept over the years, and though in need of upgrading the house itself has many unique architectural features.

The ground floor comprises a drawing room and study which overlook a prize-winning sunny garden with a southwestern orientation.

French windows and doors provide access by foot bridge from the drawing room to the garden.

The dining room stretches from the front of the house to the back and is adjacent to the kitchen/scullery with access to the outhouses and garage.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms. The bright, dry basement has multiple rooms, providing ample storage and potential for further bedrooms, a games room, and a home office.

The house has a mews development potential with a large, detached garage accessed by separate entrance onto O’Neill Street.

The house needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

It is just two hours from Dublin and one hour from Cork.

It would be an ideal base for a family wishing to work remotely in the countryside whilst also having the convenience of a large town on its doorstep.

Contact Dougan FitzGerald Ltd on 052 61 21003 for more.

