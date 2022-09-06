Irish Water is carrying out mains repair works in Roscrea today

Irish Water are carrying out mains repair works in Roscrea today
Irish Water is carrying out mains repair works that may cause supply disruptions in Roscrea today, September 6.
Areas affected include Chapel Lane and the surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm.
