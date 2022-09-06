Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding Mercedes car stolen from home in Fethard area

The black Giant mountain bicycle left at the scene of the car theft
Garda are appealing for the public's help in tracing a blue Mercedes car that was stolen was from a house in the Fethard area last week.
Burglars stole the car keys of the Mercedes GLC from a house at Brodeen, Fethard on the night of September 1 and 2 and then stole the car, which has a 211 T registration number.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said a black Giant mountain bicycle was left at the house and investigating officers are interested in establishing where it came from.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this car theft should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
