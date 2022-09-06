Portroe win a cracker to confirm quarter-final spot

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 3

Portroe 3-21

Clonakenny 4-14



Portroe scored five unanswered points in added time to secure a fantastic four point win over Clonakenny in a very entertaining game played at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh last Saturday afternoon.

The victory, which at three quarter stage looked out of Portroe’s reach puts them in the quarter finals second to Cashel King Cormacs while Clonakenny will have to rely on their preliminary quarter final game in two weeks time.

Portroe had Justin Conroy back on the team in place of John Moroney who injured his leg during the week.

But back to the game when Clonakenny looked the better side in the opening bouts. Cian O’Dwyer went low but Portroe keeper Diarmuid Boyle did well with a good save.

The pressure continued and Matthew O’Sullivan was on hand to score the opening goal and the Mid champions were 1-2 to nil in front after six minutes.

But Portroe began to settle and by the 12th minute they were level at 1-3 each after Kevin O’halloran had found the back of the net. With Robert Byrne in command at centre back his point in the 16th minute that put Portroe two clear.

Clonakenny full back John Costigan replied and Cian O’Dwyer levelled and added a pointed free to make it Clonakenny 1-6 Portroe 1-5 after eighteen minutes.

However, the lead changed a minute later when Mark Gennery won a delivery from John Sheedy before steering the ball past Stephen Russell. Portroe went four to the good after Kevin O’Halloran scored in the 21st minute but Clonakenny managed to cut the lead to one when Matthew O’Sullivan doubled his goal tally after excellent work by Michael John Carroll.

However, the next eight minutes of the half belonged to Portroe who outscored the Mid champions 0-6 to 0-3 with A J Willis (two), Kevin O’Halloran (0-2f) plus Robert Byrne and John Sheedy (free) one each while the accurate Cian O’Dwyer relied with three points, two frees and a sixty five.

By then the game was approaching half time and Portroe appeared to have a four point advantage but one last attack by Clonakenny saw Michael John Carroll involved again.

Diarmuid Boyle saved but lost control which allowed Peadar Byrne to send the loose ball to the net and at half time it was Portroe 2-13 Clonakenny 3-9.

After the restart, A J Willis increased Portroe’s lead before the game went eight minutes without a score before Cian O’Dwyer gave Clonakenny the lead with a goal in the 39th minute.

It was Clonakenny’s best period and when Nicky Ryan scored, Clonakenny were four to the good at 4-12 to 2-14 with sixteen minutes on the clock. By then the Clonakenny full forward line had scored 3-2 from play.

However, the lead lasted no length and after John Sheedy’s fourth point it was the turn of Ian O’Donnell to rescue Port when he was on hand to score his side's third goal in the 51st minute.

One minute later, Kevin O’Halloran crowned his great day with a splendid sideline ball to give Port the lead.

With Bobby Bergin popping up in almost every blade of grass he set up Delacy Byrne who was fouled and Cian O’Dwyer levelled before John Joe Ryan landed a lead score from halfway.

The game was in the balance once more With a string

But then Port took over.

Their game went into orbit as they managed to find the target with accuracy and distance as kevin O’Halloran pointed twice from half way followed by aone much closer by Mark Gennery before A J Willis scored his fifth deep into added time. Port had survived.

Portroe: Diarmuid Boyle; Michael Creamer, Mikey Breen, Justin Conroy; Jack Maloney 0-1, Robert Byrne (0-1), Christopher O’Riordan; Colm Gleeson (0-1), Kevin O’Halloran (1-6, 0-2f, 0-1 line); Ian O’Donnell (1-0), John Sheedy (0-4, 0-3f), A J Willis (0-5); Ruadhan Mulrooney (0-1), Mark Gennery (1-1), Anthony Bourke.

Subs: Sam Madden (0-1) for Creamer (h/t); Anthony Bourke for O’Donnell (57); Kieran McKeogh for Sheedy (62).

Clonakenny: Stephen Russell; Brian Mullaly, John Costigan 0-1, Cian Russell; Diarmuid Ryan, Willie Ryan, Tom Carroll; Delacy Byrne, John Joe Ryan (Capt) 0-1; Michael John Carroll 0-1, Bobby Bergin, Cian O’Dwyer (1-9, 0-7f, 0-1’65); Nicky Ryan (0-2), Peadar Byrne (1-0), Matthew O’Sullivan (2-0).

Subs: Conor Shanahan for Byrne (50); Proinsias Matthews for T Carroll (60).

Referee: Gerry Treacy (Borris-Ileigh)