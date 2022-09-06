FIXTURES: Another hectic weekend of Tipperary hurling action in store

County Tipperary
10-09-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Carrick Swans V Silvermines in Boherlahan 3.00
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Play Off
Borrisokane V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Borris-Ileigh 4.30
11-09-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Clonakenny V Burgess in FBD Semple Stadium 1.00
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Clonoulty/Rossmore V Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross 1.30
JK Brackens V Nenagh Éire Óg in FBD Semple Stadium 3.00
Mid Tipperary
07-09-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Football Championship
Upperchurch Drombane V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg in Drombane 6.30
Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens Óg in Holycross 6.30
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship
Boherlahan Dualla V Loughmore Castleiney in Boherlahan 6.30
Moycarkey Borris V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Littleton 6.30
10-09-2022 (Sat)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Thurles Sarsfields V Upperchurch Drombane in Littleton 4.00
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Thurles Sarsfields V Drom & Inch in Littleton 2.00
West Tipperary
06-09-2022 (Wed)
U19A Football Championship Semi-Finals
Rockwell/Rosegreen V Clonoulty Rossmore in Annacarty 6.30
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers in Solohead 6.30
U19B Football Championship Semi-Finals
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in Cappawhite 6.30
Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels in Bansha 6.30
09-09-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Football Championship Final
Cappawhite V Éíre Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Golden 7.15
10-09-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Solohead V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cappawhite 1.30
11-09-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen in Golden 1.30
12-09-2022 (Mon)
Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys in Cappawhite 7.30
South Tipperary
07-09-2022 (Wed)
U19A Football Championship Semi-Final
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Mullinahone in Monroe 6.1
U19B Football Championship Semi-Finals
Fethard V Killenaule in Cloneen 6.15
Knockmealdown Gaels V Moyle Rovers in Ardfinnan 6.15
09-09-2022 (Fri)
U19B Hurling Championship Final Replay
Moyle Rovers V St Patricks in Ballingarry 6.00
10-09-2022 (Sat)
Junior A Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Cahir V Ballingarry in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 6.00
Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle in Cahir 6.00
Ardfinnan V Clerihan in Clonmel Sportsfield 6.00
11-09-2022 (Sun)
U19A Football Championship Final
Clonmel Commercials V Mullinahone/Kilsheelan in Monroe 2.00
Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers in Davin Park, Carrick 5.30
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.