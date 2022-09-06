Search

06 Sept 2022

FIXTURES: Another hectic weekend of Tipperary hurling action in store

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

10-09-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

Carrick Swans V Silvermines in Boherlahan 3.00

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Play Off

Borrisokane V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Borris-Ileigh 4.30

11-09-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

Clonakenny V Burgess in FBD Semple Stadium 1.00

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Clonoulty/Rossmore V Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross 1.30

JK Brackens V Nenagh Éire Óg in FBD Semple Stadium 3.00

Mid Tipperary

07-09-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Football Championship

Upperchurch Drombane V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg in Drombane 6.30

Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens Óg in Holycross 6.30

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship

Boherlahan Dualla V Loughmore Castleiney in Boherlahan 6.30

Moycarkey Borris V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Littleton 6.30

10-09-2022 (Sat)

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Thurles Sarsfields V Upperchurch Drombane in Littleton 4.00

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Thurles Sarsfields V Drom & Inch in Littleton 2.00

West Tipperary

06-09-2022 (Wed)

U19A Football Championship Semi-Finals

Rockwell/Rosegreen V Clonoulty Rossmore in Annacarty 6.30

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers in Solohead 6.30

U19B Football Championship Semi-Finals

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in Cappawhite 6.30

Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels in Bansha 6.30

09-09-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Football Championship Final

Cappawhite V Éíre Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Golden 7.15

10-09-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Solohead V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Cappawhite 1.30

11-09-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen in Golden 1.30

12-09-2022 (Mon)

Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys in Cappawhite 7.30

South Tipperary

07-09-2022 (Wed)

U19A Football Championship Semi-Final

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Mullinahone in Monroe 6.1

U19B Football Championship Semi-Finals

Fethard V Killenaule in Cloneen 6.15

Knockmealdown Gaels V Moyle Rovers in Ardfinnan 6.15

09-09-2022 (Fri)

U19B Hurling Championship Final Replay

Moyle Rovers V St Patricks in Ballingarry 6.00

10-09-2022 (Sat)

Junior A Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Cahir V Ballingarry in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 6.00

Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle in Cahir 6.00

Ardfinnan V Clerihan in Clonmel Sportsfield 6.00

11-09-2022 (Sun)

U19A Football Championship Final

Clonmel Commercials V Mullinahone/Kilsheelan in Monroe 2.00

Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers in Davin Park, Carrick 5.30

