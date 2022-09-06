Break-in to premises in Clonmel is under investigation

Burglars broke into a premises at Dudley Mills, Clonmel in the early hours of last Friday.
Entry was gained to an office but no property was stolen.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area in the early hours of September 2 to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.