Search

07 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 7

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Edmund Hunter
Ballylooby, Tipperary / Antrim

The death has occurred of Edmund Hunter, of Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Chatham, Armoy, Co. Antrim. on Monday, 5th September, 2022, peacefully in his 93rd year, with his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved father of Marise, William (Liam), Clare, Marguerite, and Paul. Father in law of Steve, Mary, Tommy, and Marina. Devoted Granda to his thirteen grandchildren and proud Granda-man to his ten great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his brother George, sisters Eilish, Rita, Charlotte, Mary, Marjorie, sister in law Mary, brother in law Kevin, together with their extended families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady and St Kieran, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday, 7th September, at 10.00am. Removal afterwards to St Olcan's Church, Armoy, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, on Thursday, 8th September, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be sent to Leukaemia and Lymphona NI (llni.co.uk).

"Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis"

Mildred (Millie) Hitchman (née Coomer)
Farney's Cross, Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Hitchman (nee Coomer), Mildred (Millie), Farney's Cross, Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and late of Liverpool, September 3rd 2022.(Peacefully) at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Roger. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Carl, daughter Jayne, grandchildren Ellen, Jason and the late Matthew, son in law Aidan, daughter in law Sue, sister Joyce, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Rest

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service this Friday at Shannon Crematorium at 11am followed by cremation.

Kitty Dowley (née Ryan)
Connolly Park, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and son Steven. Deeply regretted by her children Patsy, Breda, Michael, Thomas, Marie, Kay, Richie, Josephine, Caroline and Roseline, sisters Breda and Agnes, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 8th Sept., from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for requiem Mass on Friday, the 9th Sept., at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Michael Cullinan
Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Cullinan, Griffith Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Michael passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday evening. Predeceased by his wife Helen, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Michelle (Stafford) and Elaine, son Paul, grandchildren Abban, Oran, Lauren, Dara and Eve, brothers P.J., Martin, Noel and Anthony, sisters Frances (O'Gorman) and Caroline (Hayes), son-in-law Ros, Elaine’s partner Mark, daughter-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab “Newcastle”. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

ELIZABETH (BETTY) BOWEN
Corbally, Drangan, Tipperary / Midleton, Cork

Bowen, Corbally, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Water-rock, Midleton, Co. Cork, September 4th 2022, peacefully, in her 87th year, in the wonderful care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel. Elizabeth Anne, dearest sister of Mary Cecelia and John. Pre-deceased by her sisters Rosemary and Deirdre. Sadly missed by Karl and all the family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Wednesday, September 7th, from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 8th, at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association.

House Private Please

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media