Franciscians set to leave Clonmel after 700 years

The last mass at the Franciscian Friary in Clonmel willbe held on January 6 2023
The people of Clonmel are in shock this week following the announcement by the Franciscan Order that they are withdrawing from the town after over 700 years of a presence.
The official announcement was made at the Friary Mass at 10am on Tuesday morning to a stunned congregation.
The Franciscans intend to close the church in early January due to falling vocations and ageing Friars.
In a statement, Fr Aidan McGrath, Minister Provincial, The Irish Franciscans said the decision was a difficult one but was unavoidable as “we like so many religious bodies deal with and respond to our ageing and reducing membership”.
Fr McGrath said his first concerns were for the Friars and staff members who will be impacted by the decision.
“We will be immediately commencing discussions to ensure that the consequences of this announcement are dealt with in the best possible way for all involved,” said Fr McGrath.
He said that the Franciscans were always welcome and felt supported in Clonmel.
