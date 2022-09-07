Search

07 Sept 2022

Franciscians set to leave Clonmel after 700 years

Last Friary mass to be held on January 6 2023

Franciscians set to leave Clonmel after 700 years

The last mass at the Franciscian Friary in Clonmel willbe held on January 6 2023

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The people of Clonmel are in shock this week following the announcement by the Franciscan Order that they are withdrawing from the town after over 700 years of a presence.
The official announcement was made at the Friary Mass at 10am on Tuesday morning to a stunned congregation.
The Franciscans intend to close the church in early January due to falling vocations and ageing Friars.
In a statement, Fr Aidan McGrath, Minister Provincial, The Irish Franciscans said the decision was a difficult one but was unavoidable as “we like so many religious bodies deal with and respond to our ageing and reducing membership”.
Fr McGrath said his first concerns were for the Friars and staff members who will be impacted by the decision.
“We will be immediately commencing discussions to ensure that the consequences of this announcement are dealt with in the best possible way for all involved,” said Fr McGrath.
He said that the Franciscans were always welcome and felt supported in Clonmel.

Expect delays on Clonmel road to facilitate road resurfacing work


“I so regret having to make this announcement to the people of Clonmel who have prayed with us and supported us in so many ways over the centuries. I thank the people of Clonmel and the surrounding area, and all who have gone before, for the friendship and support to us Franciscans and our work. We will be eternally grateful,” he said.
Fr McGrath said that the Franciscans final Mass will be celebrated in Clonmel Friary Church on January 6, 2023. He said they had not made a final decision on the future of the Clonmel Friary. Possibilities will be explored in the coming months and a further statement will be made, he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media