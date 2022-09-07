Search

07 Sept 2022

Recruitment underway at Knockanrawley Resource Centre for KITE programme

Nora Hoare, Assistant Co-ordinator of the Kite programme with Matthew Halligan, who graduated for the year 2021-2022

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

07 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The KITE Programme has been running at Knockanrawley Resource Centre for over 16 years. It is a Local Training Initiative Back to Education programme funded by Tipperary ETB.

It carries a QQI Major Level 4 Award offered on a full-time basis for 40 weeks from September to June.

Learners receive 60 hours work placement and must be open to new skills. Social Welfare allowances may be payable.

The Programme offers a great supportive learning environment with access to childcare and other supports. Participants will take part in employable skills like Food Hygiene (HACCP) and Barista Coffee Training.

They will be educated on practical skills like IT, Cookery and Organic Gardening and they will also be supported to sit the Driver Theory Test.

As this course is a Pathways to Employment Programme, the progression of learners to permanent and part-time employment has been a real success in the past two years.

Christine O'Connell, who graduated for the year 2021-2022 with Tony Sweeney, Co-ordinator of the KITE programme

Last year of the 11 Certified, seven have full-time employment, three are doing a L5 Course and one has secured an apprenticeship.

There were four major awards and seven component Certificates for the academic year. KRC are now enrolling for the coming year 2022/23, which will commence in mid-September.

Contact Tony or Nora on (062) 52688 at KRC to reserve a place.

News

