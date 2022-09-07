Search

07 Sept 2022

Clonmel's first citizen is saddened by departure of Franciscians from the town

Clonmel's first citizen is saddened by departure of Franciscians from the town

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Pat English has expressed his sadness following the anouncement by the Irish Franciscian Order that the Friars are set to leave Clonmel after a presence of over 700 years.

"I am dearly saddened by the announcement of the Irish Franciscan Order that they have made the
decision to withdraw from Clonmel.
The Franciscans have served the Community in Clonmel with great dedication and service over the
last 700 years. The Friars have been such a positive spiritual force in our community. On behalf of
myself and my fellow Councillors and indeed the people of Clonmel I would like to give a heart felt
thank you to all who served us so well in the Friary since the Order first came to Clonmel.
I would also like to thank the amazing support staff for their loyal service to the Friary and the
people of Clonmel and the wider community.
It was a very difficult decision for the Franciscans to make but due to an ageing and reducing
membership the Order had no other choice.
I would like to offer my support and help with whatever decision is made by the Franciscan Order on
the possible future use of the historical building and I know that decision will be made in the interest
of the people of Clonmel," said  Cllr English.
Cllr Michael Murphy, in reaction to the news, said "Just want to express my shock and deep sadness on hearing the breaking news that the Friary Clonmel is to close it's doors for good on e 6th January 2023. The Friars have been such a positive spiritual force in our community for over 700 years. I just want to simply say THANK YOU and express my sincere appreciation to our extraordinary Friars that have served Clonmel so well, special mention also of the amazing support staff and volunteers. We must all work together to secure the future of the Friary, also home to a very special place, "St Anthony's Altar" 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media