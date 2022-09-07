'Back In 5' campaign rolled into Tipperary to combat disgraceful behaviour by drivers

“I’ll just leave my car in the disabled car parking space for five minutes” is a common excuse people use to take up disabled car parking spaces.

The thing is they don’t need to do this and furthermore it’s illegal.

Ingenious members of the Irish Wheelchair Association have been taking this matter into their own hands through the “Back In 5” campaign and on Friday, August 26 the wheelchairs rolled into Tipperary Town.

During an hour of action, wheelchairs were parked unexpectedly in car parking spaces along the Main Street to highlight illegal parking.

Josephine Carroll is Service Co-ordinator with the Irish Wheelchair Association and she says that the campaign is a collaboration involving the Irish Wheelchair Association, HSE, Tipperary County Council, An Garda Síochána and local Chambers of Commerce, to support the proper use of disability parking bays and blue badges.

“The campaign is a protest style event designed to show able-bodied people the frustrations people with disabilities face when accessible spaces are abused. The availability of wheelchair accessible parking spaces is an essential lifeline for motorists with disabilities. Yet far too often these spaces are occupied by able-bodied drivers,” said Josephine.

Disability Services Officer with the HSE, Anne Bradshaw, says that it is important to try and change people’s mindset on this matter.

“Lots of able bodied people are guilty of taking up spaces. They don’t intend on causing difficulties for anyone but we want to highlight to them that parking in an accessible space for just two minutes is a huge inconvenience to somebody who has a disability and needs to use that space at that time,” says Anne.

TWO MINUTES IS TOO LATE

Two minutes is too late for many of these drivers and this message was clearly demonstrated on Friday.

“Back In 5” also reminded motorists that it is an offence to park in a disabled parking space without an official Disabled

Drivers Parking Permit. Those who offend, if caught, are dealt a fixed charge notice for €150, rising to €225 if not paid in the first 28 days, which results in a very expensive five minutes.

In Tipperary Town members of the gardaí were on the street to support the campaign along with representatives of various bodies and elected councillors.