07 Sept 2022

EVENT: Free online positive parenting talk to be held in Tipperary this week

Prof John Sharry, Social Worker and Family Psychotherapist

Martin Quinn

07 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Knockanrawley Resource Centre Family Support Worker, Helen Buckley, and Tusla Family Support Practitioner, Martina Wells Casey, are co-hosting a free online positive parenting talk, which will be presented by Professor John Sharry and funded by Tusla, on Thursday, September 8 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The talk, which will include a Q&A session, is titled: “Building your Children’s Resilience, Self Esteem and Confidence”. In this talk, John will present a positive parenting model that provides practical ways to build children’s confidence and well-being, manage tantrums and problems, develop warm and close family relationships and manage stress and enjoy parenting.

The workshop is focused on “Strengthening the Child/Parent Relationship”.

You can register at this link: https://forms.gle/3Y3JhTZN5Dgzwexb8

