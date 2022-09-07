EVENT: Novena kicks off in Holycross Abbey at 7am on Thursday of this week

The Holycross Solemn Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help kicks off in Holycross Abbey from tomorrow, Thursday September 8 and runs for nine days until September 16.



Over the last two years the annual Novena was held online only due to the presence of Covid 19. However, this year sees the return of pilgrims to the sacred Abbey once more and preparations have been underway for the celebration of the festival of faith which has seen thousands descend upon Holycross village over the years from early morning until late in the evening.



So, for the first time in three years visitors will be welcomed back to the Abbey for the Novena tomorrow morning at the 7:00am session which is always a very busy one. There are a number of changes to arrangements so please take note of the following session times.



The Abbey shop is always very busy during the course of the Novena

Weekday sessions at 7am, 10.30am, 4.30pm & 7.30pm. there will be an additional 12.30pm session on Sunday also.

Confessions will take place on weekdays throughout the Novena where priests are available and this represents a real opportunity for pilgrims to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Anointing of the Sick will take place on Saturday next September 10 at 2pm, Blessing of Infants on Sunday next September 11 at 2.30pm and the Penitential Service on Thursday week, September 15 at 7.30pm.



Parishioners will be on hand to help out with the many elements associated with running the annual Novena and Fr Celsus Tierney PP, will have much assistance throughout the nine days from visiting priests to ensure that Novena 2022 will be another great success.



As usual, pilgrims can submit petitions and intercessions in person at the Abbey, or, they can also be submimtted online at the email address below. All petitions will be included in the Novena prayers.



For information, please contact 0504-43124 or email hbparishoffice@gmail.com