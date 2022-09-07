Search

07 Sept 2022

Tipperary Golf: Rosemary and Paul win President's Prizes at Cahir Park Golf Club

07 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

President Pauline enjoys wonderful prize weekend
Four seasons in one weekend from September 2-4 greeted golfers. The gorgeous sunshine by day was balanced by heavy rainfall at night (very welcome to the course staff) and very strong winds to finish for Sunday's Play-off of the top scoring 27 Men and 12 Ladies.
Played over three days, tales of joy and success were rare as many relived tough conditions, perilous bunkers and missed putts on fast greens.
President Pauline thanked and complimented everyone involved in running a very successful weekend especially Declan and Course Staff, Francis and Miriam, Competitions Secretaries, Captains Gary and Margaret,. Ladies Committee, Bar and Catering team, Family and friends.
Prize presentation preceded a night of music, chat and laughter.

President’s Prize victor at Cahir Park Golf Club, Paul Keating accepts the winner’s prize from President Pauline Mulcahy

Results of President's Prize Competitions:
Mens
Winner: Paul Keating 67 pts; 2nd: Paul Kennedy 65 pts; Gross: Peter Meaney (0) 59 pts; 3rd: David Leonard 64 pts
4th: Arthur O'Donnell 64pts; Leading Qualifier: Eugene Quirke 42 pts; Past President: Jim Cantwell (18) 63 pts; Visitor Prize: Paddy Gleeson Cill Dara
Ladies
Winner Rosemary O'Donnell 68 pts C/B; 2nd: Rosaleen Fitzgerald 68pts C/B; Gross: Breda Keating 35 pts; 3rd: Noreen Hally 64 pts; 4th: Imelda Buckley 63pts; Leading Qualifier: Deirdre O'Neill 38 pts; Junior: Bella Healy (36) 36 pts; Senior Lady: Jo Tuohy 20 pts

